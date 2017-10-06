Raptors' Norman Powell: Strong effort in Thursday start
Powell (ankle) tallied 15 points (4-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two assists, a rebound and a steal across 25 minutes in Thursday's 106-101 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers.
After sitting out Wednesday's tilt with a strained right ankle and then inking a four-year extension earlier Thursday, Powell commemorated the latter with a solid stat line while drawing the start. However, he struggled with his shot from two-point range, going just 1-for-10 from that distance. The forward is in a preseason competition with veteran C.J. Miles for the starting job at the three, with the battle likely to endure through the duration of the exhibition slate. However, irrespective of whether he prevails, Powell is clearly slated for a sizable role in the coming season, given the team's commitment to him and his ability to serve as a source of scoring off the bench.
