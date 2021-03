Powell had 13 points (4-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three steals and two assists across 28 minutes in Saturday's loss to Charlotte.

Powell had a rough night from the field and the Raptors certainly missed his scoring outputs. Powell also ended a streak of four games with 20 or more points, so this was clearly a game he'd like to forget as soon as possible. Powell will try to turn things around Sunday at Chicago.