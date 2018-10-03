Raptors' Norman Powell: Struggles in 15 minutes
Powell produced just four points (2-5 FG0-1 3Pt), and one steal in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 105-90 preseason loss to Utah.
Powell was unimpressive Tuesday as he continues to work his way back into fantasy relevance after a terrible 2017-18 season. He has fallen behind a number of players in what is now a crowded backcourt and despite the efforts, Powell seems as though he is only going to be able to hold a regular roster spot in deeper leagues.
