Powell gathered four points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and one steal across 16 minutes during Monday's loss to the Celtics.

Powell received his least minutes of the season as he struggled from the floor and posted his third single-digit scoring game across six outings so far this season. The 27-year-old shooting guard has been inconsistent and mostly bad this year so far with his minutes fluctuating from game to game. Powell is averaging 8.5 points on just 30.8 percent shooting, 1.5 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 1.5 threes and 1.2 steals across 22.2 minutes per game so far.