Powell totaled 11 points (3-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes of the Raptors' 110-103 win over the 76ers on Sunday.

In his previous two games, Powell averaged 30.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals prior to Sunday's outing. He also had a streak of nine consecutive games with at least 30 minutes of action snapped. Sunday was an anomaly for Powell as it was just the second time he failed to reach the 15-point mark and the first time he's shot under 40 percent for the month of February.