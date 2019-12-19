Raptors' Norman Powell: Suffers shoulder injury in win

Powell was forced to exit Wednesday's game against the Pistons after sustaining a rough-looking shoulder injury, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Powell appeared to be in significant pain after colliding with a Pistons' player during the fourth quarter and was unable to return after heading to the locker room. Though the extent of the injury remains unclear, it seemed to be to the same shoulder that Powell injured last year, an issue that caused him to miss 23 games. Powell can tentatively be listed as day-to-day heading into Friday's game against Washington, though the Raptors will likely publish an update on his condition earlier. The 26-year-old finished the game with nine points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes.