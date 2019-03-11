Raptors' Norman Powell: Tallies 15 points in win

Powell tallied 15 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists and two rebounds in 24 minutes during Sunday's win over the Heat.

Normal finished with his highest points total since January 6th, tying a season-best with three made threes in the process. The fourth-year guard's playing a vital role off the bench for the Raptors, and is now averaging 8.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 18.4 minutes per contest this season.