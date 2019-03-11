Raptors' Norman Powell: Tallies 15 points in win

Powell tallied 15 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists and two rebounds in 24 minutes during Sunday's win over the Heat.

Normal finished with his highest points total since January 6th, tying a season-best with three made threes in the process. The fourth-year guard's playing a vital role off the bench for the Raptors, and is now averaging 8.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 18.4 minutes per contest this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories