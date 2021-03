Powell provided 25 points (7-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes Thursday in a 132-125 loss at Boston.

The 27-year-old entered Thursday's contest with 19 points across two previous games against the Celtics. And though the Raptors were without multiple starters due to COVID-19 protocols, they kept it close thanks to productive aid from Powell. He is now averaging 30.3 points across their past three games.