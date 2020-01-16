Raptors' Norman Powell: Thrives for second straight game
Powell had a team-high 23 points (9-11 FG, 3-4 3PT, 2-2 FT) and also grabbed two rebounds in 27 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 130-121 win at the Thunder.
Powell scored 20 or more points for the second straight outing following an 11-game absence and, if we include his games prior to the injury, then he has scored 20 or more points in five of his previous six contests. He is producing regardless of the role he might have in the rotation, and he will try to extend his solid scoring run Friday against the Wizards.
