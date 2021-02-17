Powell will come off the bench Tuesday against the Bucks, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Surprisingly, OG Anunoby (calf) will play and re-join the starting five, and that will push Powell back to the bench. In 11 appearances off the bench this season, Powell has averaged 10.5 points and 1.7 rebounds in 21.3 minutes. However, he's played much better lately as a starter, and that he may be able to parlay that into better performances off the bench. Powell has scored in double-digits across the past 11 games, averaging 22.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 34.9 minutes.