Raptors' Norman Powell: To sit out Wednesday's exhibition
Powell is dealing with a strained right ankle and has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Clippers.
Powell had a strong preseason opener against the Clippers on Sunday, posting 16 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound and one assist across 24 minutes. However, he's reportedly dealing with a minor ankle injury and there's no reason for the Raptors to risk his health further in what is essentially a meaningless preseason game. Powell is currently battling C.J. Miles for rights to the starting small forward spot, which will be a competition to monitor throughout the rest of the exhibition schedule. Miles drew the start in the opener and will likely do so again with Powell out.
More News
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Currently topping depth chart at SF•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Will move back to bench role Sunday•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Will start at small forward in Game 2•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Will come off bench Monday•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Drops 25 points in Game 5 win•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Moving into starting five•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...