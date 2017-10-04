Play

Raptors' Norman Powell: To sit out Wednesday's exhibition

Powell is dealing with a strained right ankle and has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Clippers.

Powell had a strong preseason opener against the Clippers on Sunday, posting 16 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound and one assist across 24 minutes. However, he's reportedly dealing with a minor ankle injury and there's no reason for the Raptors to risk his health further in what is essentially a meaningless preseason game. Powell is currently battling C.J. Miles for rights to the starting small forward spot, which will be a competition to monitor throughout the rest of the exhibition schedule. Miles drew the start in the opener and will likely do so again with Powell out.

