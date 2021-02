Powell generated 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one block over 36 minutes in Friday's 123-117 win over Brooklyn.

Powell remained effective in his second game back on the court Friday, and he nearly matched his highest rebound total of the season in the win. He was one of five Raptors to score in double figures against the Nets, but Friday's victory marked his first time since joining the starting lineup that he failed to top 20 points.