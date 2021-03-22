Powell produced 18 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds across 33 minutes in Sunday's 116-105 loss to the Cavaliers.

Powell emerged as a valuable asset while Toronto dealt with an onslaught of COVID-19-related absences and injuries, and the UCLA product's role as a starter is guaranteed as the team struggles to get out of the basement in the East. Toronto's infrastructure could get shaken up in the coming days, and if the trade rumors surrounding Kyle Lowry come to pass, expect Powell and the rest of Toronto's playmakers to receive a boost in production.