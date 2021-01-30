Powell (quadriceps) is considered doubtful for Sunday's matchup with the Magic, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Should Powell ultimately get ruled out, look for Terrance Davis and Stanley Johnson to be the prime beneficiaries. Confirmation on his status should come closer to tip-off.
