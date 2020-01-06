Raptors' Norman Powell: Unlikely to play Tuesday
Powell (shoulder) is considered doubtful for Tuesday's contest against Portland, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.
Powell hasn't appeared in a matchup since Dec. 18, missing a span of nine straight contests. Deemed doubtful ahead of Tuesday's matchup, it's likely that the guard won't be available to return to the court against the Trail Blazers. Powell's next opportunity to return looms Wednesday against Charlotte.
