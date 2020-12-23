Powell (Covid protocols) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Powell's status had been in limbo for a couple of days as the Raptors awaited word on contact tracing related to the coronavirus. In the end, Powell has been cleared to play and projects to fill a significant role off the bench. Last season, Powell turned in career-highs in minutes, points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, and three-pointers per game, as well field goal percentage and free throw percentage.