Raptors' Norman Powell: Will be available

Powell (hip) will be available Wednesday against the Knicks, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

Powell has missed the last four games with a hip injury, but he'll return to the rotation as the Raptors seek their fifth consecutive win. It's unclear at this point if Powell will reclaim his starting spot, or if Dwane Casey will stick with rookie OG Anunoby at small forward.

