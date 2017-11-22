Raptors' Norman Powell: Will be available
Powell (hip) will be available Wednesday against the Knicks, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.
Powell has missed the last four games with a hip injury, but he'll return to the rotation as the Raptors seek their fifth consecutive win. It's unclear at this point if Powell will reclaim his starting spot, or if Dwane Casey will stick with rookie OG Anunoby at small forward.
More News
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Questionable Wednesday vs. Knicks•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Out again Sunday vs. Wizards•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Doubtful Sunday•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Won't play Friday•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Doubtful to return Friday•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Will remain out Wednesday vs. Pelicans•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...