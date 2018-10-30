Raptors' Norman Powell: Will come off bench Tuesday
Powell will come off the bench Tuesday against the 76ers, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
With Kawhi Leonard (rest) back in action, Powell will resume his usual role off the pine. He's averaging 6.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 17.3 minutes.
