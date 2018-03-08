Raptors' Norman Powell: Will pick up spot start Wednesday

Powell will start at small forward for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

The Raptors are still without typical starter OG Anunoby, who continues to sit out with an ankle injury. Malcolm Miller started the last few games, but has largely been ineffective, so he'll be benched in favor of Powell. Considering he's logged single-digit minutes in each of the last two games, Powell should be in store for a fairly significant increase in playing time. That said, he'll still have to battle for minutes with the likes of Miller and C.J. Miles, which could limit his overall upside despite the promotion.