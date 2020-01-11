Raptors' Norman Powell: Will play Sunday
Powell (shoulder) will play in Sunday's game against San Antonio, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
As expected, Powell will make his return from an 11-game absence due to a dislocated shoulder Sunday. It's unclear if he'll start or come off the bench, but either way, he should see a significant role. Terence Davis, Patrick McCaw and Matt Thomas will all see a slight reduction in minutes with Powell rejoining the rotation.
