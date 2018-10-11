Raptors' Norman Powell: Will remain out Thursday
Powell (thigh) has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason finale against the Pelicans, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Powell is simply dealing with a bruised thigh, so it shouldn't be an injury that lingers into the regular season. Still, it will be worth it to monitor his progress in practice over the next four or five days, which should give us a solid indication on his availability for Wednesday's opener against the Cavaliers. Powell will likely be a bit buried on the wing depth chart to start the year once healthy and he'll struggle to see more than minutes in the teens most nights.
