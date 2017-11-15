Raptors' Norman Powell: Will remain out Wednesday vs. Pelicans

Powell (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Powell is still dealing with a hip pointer, which will cost him a second consecutive game. He'll continue to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis moving forward, with his next opportunity to take the court coming on Friday against the Knicks. With Powell sidelined, OG Anunoby is slated to remain in the top unit once again, after posting respectable numbers of 16 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes during his first career start Tuesday. C.J. Miles should also benefit with more playing time.