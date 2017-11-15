Raptors' Norman Powell: Will remain out Wednesday vs. Pelicans
Powell (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Powell is still dealing with a hip pointer, which will cost him a second consecutive game. He'll continue to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis moving forward, with his next opportunity to take the court coming on Friday against the Knicks. With Powell sidelined, OG Anunoby is slated to remain in the top unit once again, after posting respectable numbers of 16 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes during his first career start Tuesday. C.J. Miles should also benefit with more playing time.
More News
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Sits out practice Monday, doubtful for Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Leaves Sunday's game with hip pointer•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores 19 in Sunday's loss•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores team-high 14 in Wednesday's loss•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Plays just 17 minutes Saturday•
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.