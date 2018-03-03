Raptors' Norman Powell: Will start Friday
Powell will start for the injured OG Anunoby (ankle) during Friday's contest against the Wizards.
Powell's playing time has been in flux all season, though he should get an opportunity to see some good run Friday. In 12 starts this season, Powell has averaged 8.3 points, 2.1 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 22.4 minutes.
