Raptors' Norman Powell: Will start Friday
Powell is starting Friday's preseason game against Melbourne, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Powell's role was reduced last season and he failed to improve on his 2016-17 production, even from an efficiency perspective. Drawing a start Friday gives him an opportunity to find his game again. That said, he is unlikely to be relevant in standard fantasy leagues considering the myriad of wings in Toronto.
