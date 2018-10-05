Raptors' Norman Powell: Will start Friday

Powell is starting Friday's preseason game against Melbourne, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Powell's role was reduced last season and he failed to improve on his 2016-17 production, even from an efficiency perspective. Drawing a start Friday gives him an opportunity to find his game again. That said, he is unlikely to be relevant in standard fantasy leagues considering the myriad of wings in Toronto.

More News
Our Latest Stories