Raptors' Norman Powell: Will start Thursday
Powell will draw the start at small forward for Thursday's season opener against the Bulls, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
There had been speculation as to whether Powell or C.J. Miles would be the starting small forward throughout training camp and the preseason. It appears that coach Dwane Casey has opted to have Miles, a veteran, help run the second unit, while Powell joins the starting five. That said, there's no guarantee Powell will see 30-plus minutes per night. Before checking him out on the waiver wire, if he's available, it could be worth seeing how the team's rotation shakes out and how he performs alongside the other capable scorers.
More News
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Appears to have edge for starting role•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores 16 in Friday's start•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Starting at small forward Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Strong effort in Thursday start•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Inks four-year extension with Raptors•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: To sit out Wednesday's exhibition•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....