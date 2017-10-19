Raptors' Norman Powell: Will start Thursday

Powell will draw the start at small forward for Thursday's season opener against the Bulls, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

There had been speculation as to whether Powell or C.J. Miles would be the starting small forward throughout training camp and the preseason. It appears that coach Dwane Casey has opted to have Miles, a veteran, help run the second unit, while Powell joins the starting five. That said, there's no guarantee Powell will see 30-plus minutes per night. Before checking him out on the waiver wire, if he's available, it could be worth seeing how the team's rotation shakes out and how he performs alongside the other capable scorers.