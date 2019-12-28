Raptors' Norman Powell: With team in Boston
Powell (shoulder) traveled with the team to Boston but won't play in Saturday's contest, Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun reports.
The fact that Powell's with the team indicates that he's nearing a return to action, though an official timeframe has yet to be established. The 26-year-old can tentatively be considered day-to-day heading into Sunday's tilt with Oklahoma City.
More News
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Out with shoulder injury•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Suffers shoulder injury in win•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Incredible two-way showing•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Hits for 25 against Nets•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores 22 as starter•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Joins starting five•
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.