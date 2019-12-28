Play

Raptors' Norman Powell: With team in Boston

Powell (shoulder) traveled with the team to Boston but won't play in Saturday's contest, Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun reports.

The fact that Powell's with the team indicates that he's nearing a return to action, though an official timeframe has yet to be established. The 26-year-old can tentatively be considered day-to-day heading into Sunday's tilt with Oklahoma City.

