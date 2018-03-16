Raptors' Norman Powell: Won't play Friday
Powell (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's contest against the Mavericks.
Powell was listed as doubtful originally, so this news doesn't come as much of a surprise. This marks his second straight absence, with OG Anunoby, C.J. Miles and Malcolm Miller all potential beneficiaries.
