Raptors' Norman Powell: Won't play Friday

Powell (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's contest against the Mavericks.

Powell was listed as doubtful originally, so this news doesn't come as much of a surprise. This marks his second straight absence, with OG Anunoby, C.J. Miles and Malcolm Miller all potential beneficiaries.

