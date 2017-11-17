Raptors' Norman Powell: Won't play Friday
Powell (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's contest against the Knicks, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Powell was doubtful heading into the contest, so this news doesn't come as much of a surprise. It seems likely OG Anunoby will draw another start in his place while C.J. Miles sees additional run off the pine.
