Raptors' Norman Powell: Won't play Wednesday
Powell (thigh) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason contest against the Nets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
The decision to hold Powell out of the exhibition game doesn't come as a surprise after he was unable to practice Tuesday due to the bruised right thigh. The Raptors will wrap up their preseason schedule Thursday against the Pelicans, so it's possible Powell may not see any game action until the regular season commences. With the Raptors bolstering their depth on the wing with the offseason pickups of Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green on the wing, Powell may not crack coach Nick Nurse's rotation to begin the campaign.
