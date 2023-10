Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said that Anunoby (leg) will try to play in Saturday's game versus the 76ers, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Anunoby is listed as questionable due to leg cramps, but it appears that he will give it a go for Saturday's game. The 26-year-old forward is averaging 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks in 31.0 minutes across the first two games of the season.