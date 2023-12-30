Anunoby has been traded to the Knicks in exchange for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and draft considerations, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Anunoby has long been involved in trade speculation during his tenure with the Raptors and Toronto has finally opted to make a deal. He will presumably start at small forward in place of the exiting RJ Barrett and provide a defensive upgrade for the Knicks. The 26-year-old is averaging 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.5 blocks and 2.3 triples across 33.8 minutes per game this season. He is also shooting 37.4 percent from beyond the arc. With the Knicks playing the Pistons on Saturday, Anunoby will presumably make his debut with New York on Tuesday versus the Cavaliers.