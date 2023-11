Anunoby (finger) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Wizards, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Anunoby reportedly cut his finger doing household chores and will miss his second game of the season. Gary Trent (foot) is also out, so Otto Porter, Gradey Dick, Jalen McDaniels and Garrett Temple are all candidates for increased roles versus Washington. Anunoby's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against Milwaukee.