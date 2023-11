Anunoby (finger) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

As expected, Anunoby has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss a third straight contest after cutting his finger doing household chores. Otto Porter (personal) is also out Friday, so Malachi Flynn, Gradey Dick and Jalen McDaniels are candidates for increased playing time.