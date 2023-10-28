Anunoby (leg) is out for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Anunoby was listed as available, according to head coach Darko Rajaković, but he must have suffered some kind of setback, as he's now been ruled out altogether. Gary Trent, Gradey Dick and Jalen McDaniels are all candidates to receive extended minutes in this upcoming contest against Philadelphia.