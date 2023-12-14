Anunoby chipped in 22 points (10-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 135-128 victory over the Hawks.

Anunoby overcame a slow start to finish with 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting. Don't look now but he has scored at least 20 points in three of the past four games, a welcome sight for managers. He has crept inside the top 80 for the season as he starts to steady the ship. Although he is still a little short of the mark, the buy-low window has probably shut, at least for now.