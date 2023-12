Anunoby produced 23 points (8-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 112-103 loss to the Heat.

Anunoby bounced back from a poor nine-point outing Friday against the Knicks and scored 20-plus points for the first time since Nov. 24 against the Bulls. His 14.6 points per game average entering Wednesday is his lowest since the 2019-20 season, though he is averaging a career-high 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.