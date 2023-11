Anunoby finished Wednesday's 127-116 victory over the Mavericks with 26 points (9-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes.

Anunoby's efficient scoring helped him post a season-high 26 points in Wednesday's victory. The 26-year-old forward is averaging a career-high 17.6 points through seven games and has made at least one three in every contest.