Anunoby will not return to Friday's game against the Bulls due to a muscle cramp, Raptors sideline reporter Savanna Hamilton reports.

It is unclear what part of the body Anunoby is hurting, but the issue is serious enough to keep him from returning. He will finish the night with 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-4 3PT, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and two steals across 28 minutes. His status for Saturday's game against the 76ers is unclear at this time.