Anunoby, who's listed as questionable due to a leg injury, is expected to play Monday against the Trail Blazers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Anunoby should be back in action after missing Saturday's loss to Philadelphia. His expected return should shift Gary Trent back to a bench role. Across two appearances this season, Anunoby has averaged 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks in 31.0 minutes per game.