Anunoby finished with 19 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 126-119 loss to Utah.

Anunoby was efficient from the field and delivered a decent stat line despite the loss to Utah, and the small forward continues to make an impact at both ends of the court for the Raptors. Anunoby is not known for his scoring prowess, but he's averaging 14.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game over his last 10 outings.