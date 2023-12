Anunoby ended with five points (2-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 114-99 victory over the Hornets.

This was the second dud in a for Anunoby, and he shot a combined 5-of-18 from the field in those contests with 6.0 points, 3.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 turnovers. He's still playing heavy minutes, however, and it's good to know that the coaching staff hasn't lost confidence in the young forward.