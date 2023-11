Anunoby provided 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 115-103 loss to the Nets.

Anunoby's minutes have been through the roof, but his production in his last two games have left a lot to be desired. In that stretch, he averaged 10.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.0 three-pointers. He also shot 33.3 percent in that span, so he's due for some positive regression.