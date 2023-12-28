Anunoby ended Wednesday's 132-102 victory over the Wizards with a game-high 26 points (11-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes.

The Raptors' big three of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and Anunoby all scored 20 or more points on the night, while no Wizard managed more than 14. Anunoby hasn't been able to sustain much momentum on the offensive end this season however, scoring in single digits as many times (four) as he's hit for 20 or more in December, and on the month he's averaging 15.6 points, 3.9 boards, 3.5 assists, 1.8 threes and 0.8 steals through 11 contests.