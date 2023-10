Anunoby (leg) is listed as available for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

As expected, Anunoby will return to action following a one-game absence. He should be back in the starting lineup, which would send Gary Trent to a reserve role. Across two appearances this season, Anunoby has averaged 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks in 31.0 minutes per game.