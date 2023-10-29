Anunoby (leg) is questionable for Monday's game against Portland, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Anunoby was sidelined for Saturday's loss to Philadelphia and may miss a second straight game Monday. If that's the case, Gary Trent would presumably draw another start, while Gradey Dick and Jalen McDaniels could handle increased minutes off the bench.
