Anunoby (finger) has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest against the Bucks, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

As expected, both Anunoby and Gary Trent (foot) have been downgraded from doubtful to out. This will mark Anunoby's second straight absence since cutting his finger while doing household chores, and his next chance to suit up will arrive Friday versus Boston. Dennis Schroder (knee) remains questionable for Wednesday, so it's unclear what Toronto's rotation will look like at this point, though Malachi Flynn, Gradey Dick and Jalen McDaniels are all candidates for increased playing time again.