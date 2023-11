Anunoby posted 26 points (10-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 121-108 win over Chicago.

With a team-high 26 points, Anunoby matched his season-best mark as the Raptors picked up their second straight win. Anunoby was in a bit of a cold spell coming into Friday with an average of 10.3 points in his previous four games, so it will be interesting to see if he can build some momentum from Friday's performance.