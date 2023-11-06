Anunoby totaled 24 points (8-16 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Sunday's 123-116 overtime victory over San Antonio.

Anunoby surpassed the 20-point mark for the first time this season, and while the small forward has been a consistent double-digit scorer, he seems to be trending in the right direction. To note, he has shot at least 50 percent from the field in each of his last three contests, and that efficiency as a scorer complements well to his contributions in other categories.