Anunoby is questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards due to a finger laceration, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Anunoby wasn't on the Raptors' initial injury report, but his availability is now in question. Gary Trent (foot) is also questionable, so if both players are ruled out, Gradey Dick, Jalen McDaniels and Garrett Temple would be candidates for increased roles.