Anunoby posted 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four assists, three blocks and one rebound across 30 minutes in Monday's 126-107 loss to the Magic.

Since returning to action Sunday against Detroit following a three-game absence due to a right finger laceration, Anunoby has turned in a pair of tepid scoring performances, but he at least made up for it Tuesday by delivering a trio of blocked shots. Now that he's healthy again, Anunoby should remain a solid producer in both defensive categories and should offer useful returns in points and three-pointers more often than not, but he doesn't look as though he'll seize hold of a dramatically greater role in 2023-24 even with Fred VanVleet having moved on to Houston. Anunoby's scoring average (15.1 points per game) is actually down nearly two points from 2022-23, while third-year player Scottie Barnes and newcomer Dennis Schroder have instead taken on most of the offensive usage left available by VanVleet's departure.